Powerball Jackpot Reaches $501 Million for Monday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues its impressive climb. No winner claimed the grand prize in Saturday’s drawing, and the estimated jackpot now reaches $501 million for tonight’s drawing on Monday, August 11, 2025. The cash value option is approximately $229.5 million, providing winners with a substantial lump-sum alternative to the annuity payments.

Recent Drawing Results

The most recent Powerball drawing was held on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with an estimated jackpot of $482 million and a cash value of $220.8 million. The winning numbers were 7, 14, 23, 24, 60, and the Powerball was 14. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

No players matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, allowing the prize to roll over and grow to the current $501 million level. However, there was one Match 5 winner in Illinois who claimed a $1 million prize by matching all five white balls but missing the Powerball.

Next Drawing Details

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday, August 11, 2025, at 10:59 PM ET. Players must purchase their tickets before the sales cut-off time in their respective jurisdictions to be eligible for the drawing. With the jackpot at $501 million, this represents one of the most significant prize amounts available to lottery players in 2025.

Source: Powerball.com

