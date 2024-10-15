Powerball Jackpot Now at $408 Million

October 15, 2024 – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $408 million for the Wednesday, October 16, 2024 drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $196.3 million.

Monday, October 14, 2024 numbers were 14, 18, 33, 64, 67, and Powerball 14.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87. The odds presented here are based on a $2 play (rounded to two decimal places).

Rank Prize Date Lottery 1 $2.040 Billion Nov. 7, 2022 California 2 $1.765 Billion Oct. 11, 2023 California 3 $1.586 Billion Jan. 13, 2016 California

Florida

Tennessee 4 $1.326 Billion April 6, 2024 Oregon 5 $1.080 Billion July 19, 2023 California 6 $842.4 Million Jan. 1, 2024 Michigan 7 $768.4 Million Mar. 27, 2019 Wisconsin 8 $758.7 Million Aug. 23, 2017 Massachusetts 9 $754.6 Million Feb. 6, 2023 Washington 10 $731.1 Million Jan. 20, 2021 Maryland

