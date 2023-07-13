Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $875 Million for July 15 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot has jumped again! The jackpot has grown to an estimated $875 million for the next drawing on Saturday, July 15. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $441.9 million. The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

Even though there was no jackpot winner, lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 1.8 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $16.5 million.

Top-winning tickets in the Wednesday, July 12 drawing include two tickets, sold in Florida and Indiana, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. There were also 36 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Twenty-six of the tickets won $50,000 prizes. The other ten tickets included the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play and multiplied the $50,000 prize by three to $150,000.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the jackpot Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $875 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $441.9 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots