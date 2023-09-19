Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $672 Million for Sept. 19 Drawing

September 19, 2023 – Players will have another opportunity to play for one of the biggest Powerball® jackpots on record. The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $672 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $320.5 million.

The jackpot currently ranks as the tenth-largest prize in the Powerball game and the game’s third-largest prize this year– behind a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot won in Washington on February 6, and the whopping $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on July 19.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 and red Powerball 9. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

The Monday drawing produced more than 905-thousand winning tickets across the country, including a ticket in Massachusetts that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Other big wins from Monday night include 17 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and three tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

The upcoming drawing on Wednesday night will be the 27th drawing in the jackpot run. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball® to win a $1.08 billion jackpot – the game’s third prize to ever reach the billion-dollar mark.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $672 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $320.5 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots