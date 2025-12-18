Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.5 Billion for Saturday’s Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, making it the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history and the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever. The massive prize carries an estimated cash value of $686.5 million and marks the 45th consecutive drawing in the current jackpot cycle—a game record. This historic jackpot run began after the last winning tickets were sold on September 6, 2025, when two tickets in Missouri and Texas split a $1.787 billion prize.

Record-Breaking Jackpot Cycle Continues

Saturday’s drawing represents the 45th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner, establishing a new Powerball record for the most drawings in a single jackpot cycle. The jackpot rolled after Wednesday night’s drawing when no ticket matched all six numbers—white balls 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 and red Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier for that drawing was 4.

“This jackpot is set to deliver the ultimate windfall,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. “The jackpot grows with every $2 ticket sold, and a portion of each ticket supports local public programs and services. We encourage everyone to have fun and play responsibly.”

Wednesday Night’s Drawing Produces Multiple Million-Dollar Winners

While no ticket claimed the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as numerous prizes were awarded across the country. Eight tickets matched all five white balls to win substantial prizes nationwide.

Six tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. These winning Match 5 tickets were sold in Connecticut, New York (three tickets), Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Two additional tickets, sold in Arizona and Massachusetts, matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option for an additional $1. This upgrade increased their $1 million prize to $2 million for each ticket.

The drawing also produced 72 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 14 tickets that won $200,000 prizes. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

Double Play Drawing Awards $500,000 Prize

In the separate Double Play drawing, a ticket sold in Florida won a $500,000 prize after matching all five black balls. Double Play is a $1 add-on feature that allows players to use their Powerball numbers again in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million. Double Play drawings are live streamed on Powerball.com following the main Powerball drawing.

Historic Back-to-Back Billion-Dollar Jackpots

This marks only the second time in Powerball history that the game has produced back-to-back jackpots exceeding $1 billion. The only other occurrence was in 2023, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on July 19, followed by a $1.765 billion jackpot on October 11. Both of those record jackpots were won in California.

The current $1.5 billion jackpot follows the $1.787 billion prize won on September 6, 2025, demonstrating the game’s potential to generate consecutive billion-dollar prizes during extended jackpot runs.

Payout Options and Tax Considerations

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between two payout options, both calculated before taxes. Winners can select an annuitized prize estimated at $1.5 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $686.5 million.

If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year. This structure provides long-term financial security and protects against the full amount being subject to current tax rates.

How to Play Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. The Power Play option costs an additional $1 per play and can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Odds of Winning and Prize Distribution

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Despite the long odds of winning the top prize, Powerball offers nine ways to win, with prizes ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $37 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries across the United States.

Top 10 U.S. Lottery Jackpots

The current $1.5 billion estimated jackpot ranks seventh among the largest U.S. lottery prizes ever awarded:

$2.04 Billion – Powerball – November 7, 2022 – California $1.787 Billion – Powerball – September 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas $1.765 Billion – Powerball – October 11, 2023 – California $1.602 Billion – Mega Millions – August 8, 2023 – Florida $1.586 Billion – Powerball – January 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 Billion – Mega Millions – October 23, 2018 – South Carolina $1.5 Billion (est.) – Powerball – December 20, 2025 $1.348 Billion – Mega Millions – January 13, 2023 – Maine $1.337 Billion – Mega Millions – July 29, 2022 – Illinois $1.326 Billion – Powerball – April 6, 2024 – Oregon

