Powerball Jackpot Increased to $850 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

Strong ticket sales across the country have pushed the Powerball® jackpot even higher ahead of tonight’s drawing! Game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot this morning to an estimated $850 million – the game’s sixth-largest prize ever.

Tonight’s jackpot has an estimated cash value of $383.7 million.

“America has signaled loud and clear – it’s ready to play for a massive Powerball jackpot!” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. “Powerball ticket sales have doubled in the past week, as more players join the fun with a $2 ticket, while also giving back to good causes in their communities.”

Tonight’s Powerball drawing will be broadcast live at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. The Powerball drawing will also be live streamed on Powerball.com.

If a player wins tonight’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $850 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $383.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 38th drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last won in California on May 31, 2025. The summer jackpot streak has already created 56 winning tickets worth $1 million or more, and 558 winning tickets worth $50,000 or more.

Powerball® tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $36 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Top Ten Powerball® Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $850 Million (estimated) – Aug. 27, 2025 $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email