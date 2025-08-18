Powerball Jackpot Hits Massive $605 Million for Monday Drawing

Another week, another rollover! Saturday’s Powerball drawing came and went without a jackpot winner, pushing the prize to a whopping $605 million for tonight’s drawing on Monday, August 18, 2025. If you win and take the cash option, you’re looking at about $273.4 million – not too shabby!

Recent Drawing Results

Saturday’s drawing on August 16, 2025 had a jackpot worth $565 million with a cash value of $255.3 million. The winning numbers were 23, 40, 49, 65, 69, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

Nobody matched all six numbers to win the big prize, but there were some nice consolation prizes. Three lucky players – one each from New Hampshire, Oregon and Texas – hit all five regular numbers to win $1 million each. Not the jackpot, but still a pretty good day at the office!

Next Drawing Details

Tonight’s drawing is set for Monday, August 18, 2025. At $605 million, this is one of the biggest prizes we’ve seen this year.

Source: Powerball.com

More Local News

