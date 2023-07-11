Powerball Jackpot Grows to $725 Million for July 12 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot has resumed its climb up the record charts after eluding players again! The jackpot now stands at an estimated $725 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, July 12. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $366.2 million. The jackpot currently ranks as the seventh largest Powerball jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Top-winning tickets in the Monday, July 10 drawing include two tickets, sold in California and Iowa, that matched all five white balls. The ticket in California won a $1 million prize, while the ticket in Iowa increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional dollar. There were also 28 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 1.5 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $14.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $725 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $366.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots