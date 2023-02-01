Powerball Jackpot Grows to $653 Million for February 1 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $653 million ($350.5 million cash value) for the Wednesday, Feb. 1 drawing. If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it would be the 8th largest grand prize won in the Powerball game.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no player matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and red Powerball 5. Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 985-thousand tickets won cash prizes. Top winners include a winning Match 5 ticket sold in California, eight winning tickets worth $100,000, and 29 winning tickets worth $50,000.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on November 19, 2022, when a ticket in Kansas won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. Since then, the game has had 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 32nd drawing in the jackpot run.

About Powerball

Powerball holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $28 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball ticket are two dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $653 Million est. – Feb. 1, 2023

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL