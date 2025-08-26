Powerball Jackpot Explodes to $815 Million for August 27 Drawing

This Powerball streak is getting absolutely insane! Monday night’s massive $750 million drawing came and went without a single jackpot winner, sending the Powerball prize soaring to an incredible $815 million for Wednesday’s drawing on August 27, 2025. We’re now talking about the 7th largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s entire history! The cash option sits at a hefty $367.9 million – still enough to set you up for multiple lifetimes.

Recent Drawing Results

Monday’s Powerball drawing on August 25, 2025 had a jackpot worth $750 million with a cash value of $338.6 million. The winning Powerball numbers were 16, 19, 34, 37, 64, and the Powerball was 22. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

Nobody hit all six Powerball numbers to claim the grand prize, but there were still some pretty sweet payouts! Two lucky players, one in Georgia and one in Texas, matched all five regular numbers to win $1 million each. Not the full Powerball jackpot, but hey – a million bucks is still life-changing money!

More Local News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email