Powerball Jackpot Explodes to $643 Million for Wednesday Drawing

The streak continues! Monday night’s Powerball $605 million drawing came and went without a grand prize winner, pushing the jackpot to a massive $643 million for Wednesday’s drawing on August 20, 2025. This is officially the biggest Powerball prize we’ve seen all year! If you take the cash option, you’re looking at about $290.6 million – still life-changing money.

Recent Drawing Results

Monday’s drawing on August 18, 2025 had a Powerball jackpot worth $605 million with a cash value of $273.4 million. The winning numbers were 15, 46, 61, 63, 64, and the Powerball was 1. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

Once again, nobody matched all six numbers to hit the big one. But there were still some big winners – two lucky players, one in Arizona and one in Texas, matched all five regular numbers to win $1 million each.

Source: Powerball

