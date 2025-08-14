Powerball Jackpot Explodes to $565 Million – Could You Be the Next Winner?

The Powerball jackpot continues its remarkable ascent as no winner claimed the grand prize in Wednesday’s drawing, with the estimated jackpot now reaching $565 million for the upcoming Saturday, August 16, 2025 drawing. The cash value option stands at approximately $258.8 million, providing winners with a substantial lump-sum alternative to the annuity payments.

Recent Drawing Results

The most recent Powerball drawing was held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, with an estimated jackpot of $526 million and a cash value of $241 million. The winning numbers were 4, 11, 40, 44, 50, and the Powerball was 4. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

No players matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, allowing the prize to roll over and grow to the current $565 million level. The jackpot has now grown through multiple consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, creating one of the most significant prize amounts available to lottery players this year.

