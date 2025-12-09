Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $930 Million for December 10 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $930 million for the Wednesday, December 10, 2025, drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s draw. The cash value for Wednesday’s drawing stands at $429 million.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers from the Monday, December 8, 2025, drawing were 8, 32, 52, 56, 64, and Powerball 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

While no ticket claimed the grand prize, one player in Florida matched all five white balls to win $1 million. No tickets matched all five numbers with the Power Play option, which would have been worth $2 million.

Cash Value and Payment Options

Winners who claim the $930 million jackpot can choose between two payment options. The annuity option provides the full $930 million paid out over 30 years in graduated payments that increase by 5% annually. The lump sum cash option offers an immediate one-time payment of $429 million before taxes.

For complete game rules, prize information, and to watch the live drawing, visit https://www.powerball.com/.

More Local News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email