Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $700 Million for Saturday, Feb. 4 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot that has been rolling since last November is now up to an estimated $700 million ($375.7 million cash value) for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will rank as the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot and the tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The jackpot eluded players for the 32nd time after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last night – white balls 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and Powerball 9.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on November 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. This Saturday’s drawing will be 33rd drawing in the jackpot run.

The jackpot run has already produced 32 winning tickets worth $1 million or more across the country. Three of those winning tickets were sold for last night’s drawing, including two tickets in Florida and North Carolina that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The third ticket, sold in New York, matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1.

Altogether, more than 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling more than $12.2 million in last night’s drawing.

About Powerball

Powerball holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $28 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball ticket are two dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $700 Million est. – Feb. 4, 2023

7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL