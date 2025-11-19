Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $593 Million

The Powerball jackpot continues its remarkable surge after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $593 million for tonight’s drawing on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers drawn on Monday, November 17, 2025, were 7, 33, 50, 57, and 66, with Powerball number 23. The Power Play multiplier was 5x. While no one claimed the jackpot, one ticket sold in West Virginia matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

Cash Value and Payment Options

The estimated $593 million jackpot comes with a cash option valued at approximately $277 million. Winners can choose between receiving the full jackpot amount paid out in 30 graduated annual installments that increase by 5% each year, or opting for the lump sum cash payment. The annuity option provides the advertised jackpot amount, while the cash option offers immediate access to the present value of the prize.

