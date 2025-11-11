Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $512 Million for November 13 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues its surge after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $512 million for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday, November 13, 2025.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers drawn on Monday, November 10, 2025, were 6, 28, 44, 48, and 58, with Powerball number 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. While no one claimed the jackpot, thousands of players across the country won smaller prizes in various prize tiers.

Cash Value and Payment Options

The estimated $512 million jackpot comes with a cash option valued at approximately $239.1 million. Winners can choose between receiving the full jackpot amount paid out in 30 graduated annual installments that increase by 5% each year, or opting for the lump sum cash payment. The annuity option provides the advertised jackpot amount, while the cash option offers immediate access to the present value of the prize.

For more information, visit Powerball.com.

More Local News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email