Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $482 Million for Saturday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues its remarkable ascent. No winner claimed the grand prize in Wednesday’s drawing, and the estimated jackpot now reaches $482 million for the upcoming Saturday, August 9, 2025, drawing. The cash value option stands at approximately $218.9 million, providing winners with a substantial lump-sum alternative to the annuity payments.

Recent Drawing Results

The most recent Powerball drawing was held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with an estimated jackpot of $449 million and a cash value of $203.9 million. The winning numbers were 15, 27, 43, 45, 53, and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

No players matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, allowing the prize to roll over and grow to the current $482 million level. However, there were four Match 5 winners who each claimed $1 million prizes in California, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

