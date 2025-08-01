Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $410 Million for Saturday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no winner claimed the grand prize in recent drawings, with the estimated jackpot now reaching $410 million for the upcoming Saturday, August 2, 2025, drawing. The cash value option stands at approximately $184 million, providing winners with a substantial lump-sum alternative to the annuity payments.

Recent Drawing Results

The most recent Powerball drawing was held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, with an estimated jackpot of $384 million and a cash value of $173 million. The winning numbers were 4, 15, 35, 50, 64, and the Powerball was 8. The Power Play multiplier was 4x.

No players matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, allowing the prize to roll over and grow to the current $410 million level. However, there was at least one Match 5 winner in Massachusetts who claimed the $2 million Power Play prize.

How Powerball Works

Powerball costs $2 per play. Players select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red balls. Players can choose their own numbers on a play slip or opt for a quick pick to have the lottery terminal randomly select them.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The game offers nine different ways to win, with the jackpot awarded to players who match all five white balls in any order plus the red Powerball number.

More Local News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email