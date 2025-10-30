Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $400 Million

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday, October 29, 2025 night’s drawing, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $400 million for the upcoming Saturday drawing on November 1, 2025.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, were 4, 24, 49, 60, and 65, with Powerball number 1. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. While no one claimed the jackpot, thousands of players across the country won smaller prizes, with one California ticket matching all five white balls to win $1 million.

Cash Value and Payment Options

The estimated $400 million jackpot comes with a cash option valued at approximately $190.7 million. Winners can choose between receiving the full jackpot amount paid out in 30 graduated annual installments that increase by 5% each year, or opting for the lump sum cash payment. The annuity option provides the advertised jackpot amount, while the cash option offers immediate access to the present value of the prize.

