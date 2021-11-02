While Wine Around the Square is on hold, which benefits the Power of Pink, Rutherford County’s premier fundraising program for breast cancer detection and treatment, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation still celebrated the Power of Pink Week as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Power of Pink events help to raise awareness of breast cancer and funds to provide women (and men) with what they need to fight the disease.

The Foundation’s Power of Pink program began 13 years ago to provide financial support for the hospital and Ascension Saint Thomas Health Mission in Motion mobile mammography, mammograms for indigent women in Rutherford and the surrounding counties, and breast cancer education and information.

During Power of Pink week, the hospital campus was decorated with pink ribbons and balloons. There were remembrances of loved ones who didn’t survive and honors for employees who have survived breast cancer. Other events included a Power of Pink Yoga Session with Royal Massage and Yoga Lounge.

Marsha Meenese McDougal an instructor at Royal Massage and Yoga Lounge, said on Facebook, “We were able to raise proceeds to assist women in Rutherford county get the appropriate care they need. We look forward to making this annual event. Let’s double it next year!”

Other activities that hospital associates participated in included a photo booth, a bake sale, ice cream socials, a carnival, and a pumpkin decorating contest. The events raised more than $1,000 for the Power of Pink Fund.

Although Wine Around the Square hasn’t taken place, sponsors and donors to the event raised more than $144,000 for the fund. The event is a progressive wine tasting that occurs on Murfreesboro City Square. An assortment of wines and culinary delights are offered to the sound of live music as participants travel from one participating shop to another.

The 2021 Honorees are Drs. Max and Mary Moss. Dr. Max Moss is with Premier Radiology and Dr. Mary Moss is an OBGYN with Advanced Women’s Care. Together, Drs. Max and Mary Moss have touched the lives of thousands of women who are facing the life-changing diagnosis of breast cancer. They have supported breast health in the community for more than 30 years through early detection, treatment and support for the women and their families as they travel the rocky and emotional path to breast cancer survivor.

“We are extremely disheartened to notify you that we will be postponing our 2021 Wine Around the Square. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases combined with a projected increase in numbers over the next several weeks that is predicted to peak at the time of our event, we feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of our community,” said the event Facebook page. “This decision was not an easy one, but with our hospital, caregivers and community being stretched so thin at this time we know postponement is the right decision to keep our sponsors and guests as safe as possible.”

Twenty-six counties are served by Mission in Motion mobile mammography, and in 2020 570 procedures were funded by the Power of Pink. Forty percent of the mammograms are provided to uninsured or underinsured women.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women around the world. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. While early detection is very important, a healthy lifestyle that included exercise, taking vitamin D, eating organic foods, drinking less alcohol, and reducing stress.

For more information about Wine Around the Square, click here. Updates will be added to their Facebook page when available.