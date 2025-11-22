Posty’s Bar and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar to Offeri Free Thanksgiving Meals for First Responders

As a special thank you to the selfless men and women who serve and protect us every day, TC Restaurant Group is offering free Thanksgiving meals to on-duty uniformed first responders from November 26 to November 28.

Details:

In uniform, on-duty first responders can enjoy a free meal up to $30 at Jason Aldean’s Nashville (307 Broadway) and Posty’s (305 Broadway) from November 26 – November 28, available for dine-in and take-out.

Hours:

Wednesday, regular operating hours (Posty’s opens at 10 a.m. and Jason Aldean’s opens at 11 a.m.)

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day – both venues open at 12 p.m.)

Friday, regular operating hours (Posty’s opens at 10 a.m. and Jason Aldean’s opens at 11 a.m.)

Thanksgiving menu will be available at both venues; this offer is good for the full menu and the Thanksgiving menu up to $30.

