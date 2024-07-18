Post Malone Performs Free Concert in Nashville

The ‘I Had Some Help’ singer Post Malone performed a free concert on Tuesday night in Nashville.

In partnership with Bud Light, an event titled “A Night in Nashville” was held at Marathon Music Works. The fans were treated to performances by Malone with special guests of Blake Shelton, Hardy, Joe Nichols, and Sierra Ferrell.

Throughout the evening, Malone performed some of his most famous songs, “Circles” and “Sunflower,” as well as songs from his upcoming country album F-1 Trillion, which will be released on August 16th.

After the event, Malone posted on social media, “thank you @blakeshelton. thank you Nashville”

On Wednesday, Malone was spotted in downtown Nashville on Broadway filming a music video with Luke Combs for their song on the album “Guy for That.”

Take a look at the photos from the performance at Marathon Music Works.

