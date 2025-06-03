Post Malone and TC Restaurant Group Partner for New Broadway Entertainment Complex

TC Restaurant Group, a premier hospitality partner, announces it has entered an exclusive partnership with 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone to open a Nashville entertainment venue under his name. Designed around the honky tonk grit and country soul of Lower Broadway, the venue will be 26,000 square feet and feature six bars, three stages, a full-service dining room, and a rooftop.

“We’ve created a space where everyone can come together and kick some ass. Nashville has really become a second home for me so I can’t wait to invite y’all over to my house,” said Posty.

The venue will be located at 305 Broadway. The building is undergoing construction to remaster the spaces, while preserving historical architecture, and combining them into one cohesive experience. Once complete, Post’s venue will be Broadway’s largest ground floor footprint.

“Post Malone is one of the most influential and gravitational artists of our time, and we’re thrilled to partner with him on this exciting concept,” said Adam Hesler, President and CEO of TC Restaurant Group. “We’re honored to work with someone as dynamic as he is and create a venue that embodies his spirit and brings a new experience to Nashville’s Entertainment District. There’s only one reason we would consider expanding our artist partnerships, and that is to have the ability to partner with someone of the caliber, innovation and authenticity of Post. His talent and ability to transcend multiple genres is one of a kind, and we look forward to creating a venue that resonates with his global fan base.”

TC Restaurant Group is well known across the U.S. for its successful management and operations of celebrity branded venues such as Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, and Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up.

Most recently, Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This spring, Post headlined Coachella before hitting the road on his “Big Ass Stadium” tour, following his record-breaking F-1 Trillion Tour last fall.

For more information on Post Malone and his latest tour, visit: https://www.postmalone.com/.

