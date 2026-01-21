Possible Threat Reported at Riverdale High School Under Investigation

Rutherford County Schools and local law enforcement are investigating a reported threat at Riverdale High School that was called in early Wednesday morning.

According to the district, the call is believed to be false, but the school has been placed on a precautionary hold while authorities work to fully investigate and resolve the situation. Students who arrived on campus are secure and remaining in their homeroom classes during the investigation.

Parents may notice an increased police presence at the school as officers continue to assess the report.

School officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

