Portland Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Pedestrian Hit and Run

From Portland Police Department

On 11/20/2022, at around 6:40 PM, a pedestrian on TGT Road was struck by a vehicle sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was near the intersection of Highway 109 and TGT Road in Portland, Tennessee.

The victim who was struck advised Officers the driver pulled over and initially spoke with him asking him not to call Police. The victim advised Officers that the driver of the vehicle had stated to him that his license was revoked due to child support and that he did not want the victim to notify the Police.

The victim advised he was unable to locate his phone and ultimately had to walk a couple of miles on TGT Road after being injured to secure help to Portland ER and notify Police.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, failed to render aid to the victim, and never reported the incident to Police. The victim advised Officers that the vehicle was a dark colored sedan and that he had impacted the front windshield of the vehicle damaging the windshield.

The victim further advised Officers that the driver of the vehicle was a white male, slender in build, approximately five feet eleven inches tall, appeared to be in his early 30’s, and had a mustache.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please notify Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434 or 615-451-3838.