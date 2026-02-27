Portland Man Receives Consecutive Life Sentences In Sumner County Child Abuse Case

A Portland man will spend the rest of his life in prison after receiving the longest child sexual abuse-related sentence in Sumner County history.

On Thursday, Criminal Court Judge Dee David Gay sentenced Walter Lucian Lewis, 32, to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 60 years. The punishment follows his convictions for continuous sexual abuse of a child, three counts of aggravated rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, especially aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault on a first responder.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney General Nathan Nichols, with the investigation led by Detective Eric Poulin of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation began after two children reported inappropriate touching and disclosed that they witnessed another child being abused. During forensic interviews conducted at Ashley’s Place, three children reported being sexually abused over several months in 2024 and 2025. Investigators later determined Lewis had also abused another child in Rutherford County in 2022.

During questioning, officials said Lewis made suicidal threats and barricaded himself inside a bathroom while holding a 1-year-old child. When deputies entered, he allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed himself in the neck. Deputies subdued him, and the child was found unharmed in a bathtub.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the sentences are the first life-without-parole terms handed down in Sumner County since the Tennessee Legislature required that penalty for aggravated rape of a child convictions.

District Attorney General Thomas Dean credited the survivors for their courage and praised the investigative efforts of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as assistance from Ashley’s Place and OurKids Clinic in gathering evidence. He said the sentence ensures Lewis will remain behind bars for the rest of his life and sends a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated in Sumner County.

