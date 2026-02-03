Porter Airlines To Launch Direct Flights Between Toronto City And Nashville

Porter Airlines is expanding its U.S. network with the addition of nonstop service to Nashville International Airport as part of its newly announced 2026 summer schedule.

The airline says daily flights between Toronto City Airport and Nashville will begin May 11, 2026, marking Nashville as a new destination for Porter. The announcement is part of a larger schedule rollout that includes new routes, added frequencies, and the continuation of several seasonal markets.

“Porter Airlines’ arrival at Nashville International Airport (BNA) represents an exciting expansion of our international connectivity,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA). “Nonstop access to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) gives our passengers a convenient and highly desirable connection to the heart of Toronto, and it reflects the continued demand we’re seeing from both business and leisure travelers in Middle Tennessee. We’re proud to welcome Porter as our newest airline partner at BNA and look forward to the start of service in May 2026.”

The airline’s summer expansion also includes new nonstop routes linking Ottawa with Windsor and Sudbury, Ottawa with Kelowna, Hamilton with St. John’s and Winnipeg, and the return of Toronto Pearson–Quebec City service.

Porter officials say the 2026 schedule reflects continued growth across both Canadian and U.S. markets, offering passengers more options and improved connectivity heading into the summer travel season.

