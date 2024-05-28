Porch Thieves Targeting Homes With Phone Deliveries

May 28, 2024 – Have you recently ordered a phone online for home delivery?

Porch thieves are stealing new phones shortly after delivery at homes in Rutherford County and other Middle Tennessee counties, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Christian Wrather.

“If you order a phone online, try to make arrangements to be home to accept delivery if possible,” Wrather said.

Stolen phones include iPhones and Samsung brands. Wrather has received three reports of phones being stolen.

Hendersonville Police reported similar crimes.

The man shown in the photo above is believed one of the porch thieves accused of stealing a phone delivered in a subdivision off Barfield-Crescent Road.

If you have information about these suspects, please call Wrather at 615-904-3093.

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

