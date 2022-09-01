Popular Men’s Hairstyles for the Fall

By now, most schools in Middle Tennessee are back in full swing. Parents are getting up early to get their students to class. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a bad hair day.

Our style experts at A Moment’s Peace wrote recently about back-to-school hairstyles for the gals, and we thought the guys might like some ideas for new, easy styles, to fit their lifestyle as their schedules ramp up for the fall.

Classic Look

For a short, easy style, the classic high & tight, aka military cut, is always a great looking, ultra-low-maintenance cut. If you want just a bit more length, a short and spiky cut, often seen on celebrities like Zayn Malik and Taylor Lautner, is still a time saver – a dab of gel or pomade to hold your spikes, and you’re set to go.

French Cut? Oui

Another short haircut that has gained popularity over the past year is the French Cut, sometimes called the Caesar. Think close cropped on the sides and back, maybe even a fade, with about an inch on top, cut straight across the front. Cillian Murphy and Rami Malek seem to like this look.

Quiff Cut

The Quiff is a classic cut, with long hair on top, even more so in the front, and shorter hair at the back and sides. This style is similar to the pompadour with a more laid back feel. Think Justin Bieber, David Beckham, or Conor McGregor, and you’ll get the idea.

Pompadour

Speaking of the Pompadour, this is the style made popular by Elvis Presley and James Dean in the 1950s. Fortunately for those who love statement-making looks, this one is coming back big time. Unlike the quiff, which is a little shorter on top and kind of loose, the pompadour is a style that will require some product to keep the height and sleekness, but it’s worth it.

E-Boy

In the internet age, an internet-inspired cut is required – enter the EBoy. This is a carefree style you might have seen on someone like Timothee Chalamet. Long hair, chin length or slightly longer, parted down the middle, with the front styled to resemble curtain bangs. So on trend!

A Moment’s Peace Haircuts for Men

Honestly, we could go on and on about guys’ hair – fades, disconnects, tousled waves, even buzz cuts – but we hope you get the picture.

If you (or your guy) are ready to try on a new look, our expert stylists at A Moment’s Peace can help you decide on the best hairstyle for your look and your life. Give us a call at (615) 224-0770 or book online today to see the new you!