Do you have a song that, once you hear it, puts you in the holiday spirit?

FinanceBuzz recently shared a study in which they took the 25 highest-charting songs from Christmas 2020 and determined the most popular song by state.

For the state of Tenneseee, “Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow” was determined to be the most popular song.

According to the study, “Feliz Navidad” was the most popular song among 11 states last year. It was released in 1970 by José Feliciano and features bilingual lyrics in Spanish and English. Although it is the most popular song on the list, it didn’t chart on the Billboard Hot 100 until 1998, almost 30 years after its release.

“Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” the top song in eight states, is a winter classic that was actually written during a summertime heatwave. Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn created the song in July 1945 in Hollywood, California, a city that rarely experiences snow. Vaughn Monroe first recorded it with the Norton Sisters in 1945. Since its original release, it has been recorded by countless artists, including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Bing Crosby.

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” are tied as the third-most-popular Christmas songs. They each were the top choice in four different states. In “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, Andy Williams sings about warm and cozy events in his 1963 holiday hit. In the famous reindeer ode, Gene Autry shares the story of Rudolph saving Christmas with his shiny nose. Rudolph’s story was first recorded in 1949 and sold two million copies in its first year.

The top 10 most popular Christmas songs based on Billboard’s top 25 highest-charting holiday songs from Christmas week 2020 are: