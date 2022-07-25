Popular C-Dock Boyz Coming Back to Cherokee Marina This August, Limited Number of VIP Tables Available

The ever-popular C-Dock Boyz are coming back to Cherokee Marina and Steakhouse in Lebanon to play their famous classic rock and roll covers on Saturday August 6 at 7:00 p.m.

For this event, there will be a limited number of front row VIP tables for $350 that will seat eight. Only a few tables are left. Don’t miss a chance to be a VIP at the biggest jam at the marina this year on Old Hickory Lake. VIPs will receive a dedicated wait staff, eight drink tickets, and a private cash bar.

According to the C-Dock Boyz website, there will also be seating on the patio, inside in the restaurant, and space for folding chairs out on the lawn. Plus, plenty of room to dance. The opening act will soon be announced on the restaurant and marina’s Facebook page.

Concert goers can come by land or by water and tie up at the dock. This band will bring good jams, Cherokee Steakhouse will be providing great food and drinks, and those coming will be providing the fun company.

“Round one was a huge hit and a huge success,” said the Boyz on their Facebook page, “This time — bigger, better, and more prepared for all you CHEROKEE PEOPLE!”

Owner Ryan Williams has recently introduced a new twist on the renowned steakhouse located in Lebanon since 1958. There is a brand new 90-foot-long curved bar with two adjacent patios looking out over the lake, walk-up dock service, and a stage for live entertainment.

“I committed a lot of investment into these improvements prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which initially closed down the restaurant for seven weeks,” explained Williams in a District Digest article, who purchased the restaurant from the Cunningham family in November 2019.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the restaurant has a limited menu of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and burgers so they can focus on entertainment. Sundays, they offer brunch, and on nights when there is no entertainment they have a full menu made up of both old steakhouse classics and new items that are home-style Southern favorites. Cherokee Steakhouse also offers lighter fare in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant is less than 30 minutes from downtown Nashville.

The Cherokee Steakhouse is located at 450 Cherokee Dock Road in Lebanon. The steakhouse is currently open on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Brunch is available on Sundays beginning at 11:00 a.m.