PopStroke Nashville Opens Soon with Year-Round Indoor, Outdoor Mini Golf

PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment owned by Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods, and TaylorMade Golf Company, will soon make its Nashville debut.

The venue broke ground in the first week of February and will open on December 28th, according to social media and signage on the building. PopStroke is located in Century Farms, 4221 Century Farms Terrace, a mixed-use master development, just across from Tanger Outlets and near the newly opened In-N-Out Burger . PopStroke Nashville will be the first of its kind, offering an exciting blend of outdoor and indoor mini golf, along with a wide array of family-friendly amenities and dining options.

Here is what we know about Popstroke so far.

Unique Concept: The first PopStroke All Seasons Prototype will feature a traditional 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course and two 18-hole courses indoors, providing year-round entertainment, regardless of the weather.

Massive Venue: Situated on 5.4 acres, with 52,000 square feet of indoor mini-golf, 25,000 square feet of outdoor mini-golf, and 9,500 square feet of building with indoor dining and bars spread across two floors.

Fun for All Ages: A fully enclosed children’s playground and outdoor table games such as ping pong, foosball, and cornhole.

Dining & Entertainment: A modern restaurant with a scratch kitchen offering delicious dishes, craft beers, and signature cocktails. Additionally, guests can enjoy an ice cream parlor featuring 22 flavors and custom milkshakes, as well as an expansive sports bar area with TVs and jumbotrons throughout the venue, including on the course.

Technology-Driven Experience: The PopStroke Mobile App allows guests to conveniently order food and drinks directly from their phones via a QR code. Drink orders are delivered to guests on the course, enhancing convenience and enjoyment. Five 23-foot jumbotrons throughout the property and electronic scoring adds to the interactive, tech-forward experience.

Exclusive Membership Perks: Monthly memberships offer exclusive discounts and perks, including 25% off all food and beverages and unlimited mini golf.

