Popeyes Rolls Out New Chicken Wraps Alongside New Blueberry Beverages

Popeyes® is bringing their signature flavor to summer eats with the launch of an all-new category on their menu: Popeyes® Chicken Wraps. Same legendary Louisiana flavor with a whole new twist. Wrapped, packed and made to move with you. Whether you’re cruising through errands, road tripping or hopping between meetings, Popeyes is bringing their signature crunch that you crave in a grab-and-go style that’s big on flavor and easy on the wallet.

For a limited time only, these generously sized Chicken Wraps, are everything you love about Popeyes, now wrapped and ready to roll at participating restaurants nationwide. Each one is packed with a Popeyes hand-breaded and battered chicken tender, crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, crunchy pickles and topped with your choice of a Classic, Spicy or Honey Mustard spread, all tucked into a soft, warm tortilla inspired by our famous biscuits.

The Chicken Wraps are available in three bold variations, for $3.99* each for a whole lot of flavor without breaking the bank.

And because no snack is complete without a sip to match, Popeyes is also dropping a brand-new beverage lineup of Blueberry Lemonade and Teas, just in time to cool things down for summer. Building on the hype of Popeyes viral Pickle Lemonade, this new berry-infused offering includes Blueberry Lemonade (Chilled or Frozen), Blueberry Cane Sweet Tea and Blueberry Unsweet Tea.

“With our new Chicken Wraps, we’ve taken our iconic chicken tenders and wrapped them in something completely new, bringing all that craveable crunch in a fresh, portable way,” said Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes. “We wanted to create a Chicken Wrap that was undeniably Popeyes. Infusing the flavors from our famous biscuit into our wraps was the perfect way to ensure our signature flavors shined through.”

Whether you’re heading out for a long weekend or hustling through the weekday grind, Popeyes Chicken Wraps and Blueberry Beverages are snackable, sippable and summer ready. Starting today, June 2, at participating locations nationwide and on the Popeyes app and website while supplies last, they’re here for a good time, not a long time, so get ‘em while they’re hot.

For more info and real-time flavor drops, visit Popeyes.com and follow @popeyes on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Source: Popeyes

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email