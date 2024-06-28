Popeyes Launches Boneless Wings

For the first time in the brand’s history, Popeyes® introduces Boneless Wings as a permanent new menu item, available nationwide. The brand continues to expand its Wings offerings with NEW Boneless Wings in six signature mouth-watering flavors: Classic, Honey Lemon Pepper, Signature Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet ‘N Spicy, and Roasted Garlic Parmesan. Each boneless wing is made from tender all-white meat chicken breast, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to crispy perfection. Popeyes Boneless Wings are made with their classic base, and whether you prefer a mild or a spicy kick, there’s a sauce flavor for every taste bud.

As the brand was listening into consumer conversations on social media, they found that not all Wing lovers are Boneless Believers. The internet frequently buzzes with skepticism and division over boneless wings being a member of the wing family. Commentary on the topic is huge, with foodies, influencers, athletes and even comedians sharing their passionate stance on the matter. So Popeyes is officially joining in on the conversation with their POV, Boneless Wings are Wings and theirs will turn you into a Boneless Believer. To win over the skeptics, Popeyes has teamed up with actor, comedian, writer and producer, Jimmy O. Yang, best known for his roles in LOVE HARD, SILICON VALLEY, CRAZY RICH ASIANS and SPACE FORCE, who once wrote an op-ed expressing his disdain for boneless wings. After tasting what Popeyes has to offer, the former critic has completely changed his tune. The campaign launches today here.

Now, Jimmy O. Yang and Popeyes are on a mission to convert the rest of America. The brand believes in its new Boneless Wings so much it is giving away a FREE 6 piece of Boneless Wings with any $10 purchase made through the Popeyes app or website from now through July 14th.

“Okay, you got me. I wasn’t acting at all. I never thought I’d say this, but I’m officially a boneless believer,” said Jimmy O. Yang. “Popeyes has made a boneless wing so good that I’m eating my words. I used to be a hater —honestly, I’ve always been a hater —but after trying these, holy #$!@, they’re incredible. If these wings can convert me, they can convert anyone.”

“Our new Boneless Wings are a game changer. Our culinary team brought the best flavors from our existing Wing platform to this new Boneless offering to give our guests the best of both worlds,” said Jeff Klein, President of Popeyes North America. “We’re so confident everyone will love them that we’re giving away free 6 piece Boneless Wings with any $10 purchase as both a thank you to loyal believers and a challenge for those ready to be converted.”

Popeyes new Boneless Wings are available starting today at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide. To learn more about this campaign and offers, visit popeyes.com.

Source: Popeyes

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email