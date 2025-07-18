Popeyes Introduces Their First-Ever Signature Sauce

Popeyes® is proudly dipping into the party with the launch of its official Signature Sauce, serving up a bold, soulful flavor that’s perfectly Popeyes across the US and Canada. The sauce, a permanent addition to the menu, pairs seamlessly with the NEW limited-time-only Chicken Dippers, made with thin strips of all-white breast meat and hand-battered in Popeyes signature Louisiana garlic and spice blend.

Popeyes Signature Sauce joins their extensive sauce collection in a unique variation. Unlike any other sauce on their menu, this creamy, craveable and unique sauce is one of a kind and undeniably Popeyes. Inspired by the brand’s New Orleans roots, the new Signature Sauce combines the bold flavors of the Louisiana “holy trinity”; bell pepper, celery, and onion, along with garlic and a dash of hot sauce for just the right amount of heat. The Signature Sauce comes in a newly designed round cup, allowing guests to easily dip in and savor Every. Last. Drop. It’s a staple for all your dipping needs from Popeyes Cajun Fries, Chicken Sandwiches, Wings, and even the fan-favorite Chicken Wraps that debuted this past June.

“Popeyes Signature Sauce is one of a kind with its creamy, irresistible flavor designed to be the perfect companion to every Popeyes menu item. We took our time developing it over the last five years, ensuring we landed on something undeniably Popeyes,” said Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes. “Creating a signature sauce is a monumental moment for our brand, and one we approached with care, knowing it had the potential to become an iconic part of our menu. It’s incredibly unique and ownable to our Cajun roots, which is a true testament to our Louisiana heritage.”

Priced at just $4.99*, the new Chicken Dippers deliver a high-flavor, low-lift snack packed with bold taste. Whether you’re flying solo, feeding your crew, or on the go, Popeyes Chicken Dippers and Signature Sauce are the perfect pair for savoring every dip.

For guests wanting to mix and match Chicken Dippers and Signature Sauce with other popular items, Popeyes is introducing an exclusive digital feature: Build Your Own Bundle . Available only through the Popeyes App and website, Popeyes is giving guests flexibility to choose three menu proteins and two sides for only $20, providing a seamless and convenient group ordering experience.**

Signature sauces have been around for quite some time, but Popeyes isn’t just showing up fashionably late; they’re making an entrance. With their new Signature Sauce and Chicken Dippers, the brand is bringing serious flavor to the party.

Don’t miss out, Chicken Dippers are only here for a limited time. Grab them in-restaurant or online in participating restaurants across the US and Canada before they’re gone. But no need to worry, Popeyes Signature Sauce is staying on the menu for good.

Source: Popeyes

