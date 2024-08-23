Popeyes Drops New Sweet ‘N Smokey Chipotle Wings

Popeyes is making a bold move – the brand is calling dibs on being The Official Wing of Watching Football. With this proclamation, Popeyes is making sure every football gathering is packed full of fantastic flavor with the launch of a brand-new wing flavor: Sweet ‘N Smokey Chipotle. This new variation features chicken wings perfectly coated in Chipotle chilies to add that smokiness & spiciness and finished with a hint of honey for a touch of sweetness to balance out the heat.

Popeyes believes they have the best wings in the game. They aren’t the only ones rolling out a new sweet and smokey flavor this season, so Popeyes is taking the game off the field and offering a deal to help up the ante for any football watching occasion and inspire wing flavor comparisons: FREE 6 piece Wings at Popeyes (with a $10 minimum purchase) available Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.*

And, this is just the beginning. Popeyes knows tailgates and watch parties are about more than just the game – they’re about gathering with friends, enjoying great food, and creating unforgettable memories. That’s why throughout football season, Popeyes will engage guests and football fans alike with exciting activations and exclusive offers, bringing The Official Wing of Watching Football to the very places where fans are gathered.

Popeyes Wings offer something for every taste, making them the most delicious addition to any game day spread. Sweet ‘N Smokey Chipotle joins an already mouth-watering lineup of flavors, including Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper, Honey Lemon Pepper, and Sweet ‘N Spicy. All Popeyes Wings are hand-battered and breaded and feature juicy, tender meat with a shatter crunch breading that the brand is known for.

“Football is all about bringing people together, and at Popeyes, we believe that great food is at the heart of those moments,” said Bart LaCount, Chief Marketing Officer of Popeyes US and Canada. “With our new Sweet ‘N Smokey Chipotle Wings and our commitment to being The Official Wing of Watching Football, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy the game with a flavor-packed spread that’s sure to be the MVP of any gathering. But, don’t take our word for it – try for yourself.”

Popeyes new Sweet ‘N Smokey Chipotle Wings are available starting Monday, Aug. 26 at participating US restaurants nationwide. To learn more visit popeyes.com.

*For a limited time, Popeyes Rewards members get a free 6pc Wings (Boneless or Bone-In) with a $10 minimum purchase (excluding taxes and fees) at participating US restaurants. Available for redemption on Popeyes.com or the Popeyes App only. Valid on Popeyes delivery. Prices higher on delivery. Delivery terms and fees apply. See popeyes.com/delivery-terms. Not valid on third-party delivery. One offer per order. Not valid with any other offers, discounts, or coupons. Not available in AK, HI, USVI, or PR. Offer valid 8/26/24-9/8/24. Popeyes reserves the right to cancel, suspend, and/or modify this offer at any time with or without notice.

Source: Popeyes

