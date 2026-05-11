Popeyes Brings Back Chicken Wraps as Permanent Menu Item

Popeyes is making its fan-favorite Chicken Wraps a permanent menu item starting May 4, 2026, available nationwide in three flavors — Classic, Spicy, and a new Blackened Ranch — for $3.99 each. The chain is also launching two new Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches just in time for summer. More Eat & Drink News

What Are the New Popeyes Chicken Wraps?

Popeyes Chicken Wraps return to menus permanently after a previous limited run. Each wrap is built around a hand-breaded, battered Louisiana-style crunchy chicken tender, crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, two barrel-cured pickles, and a soft buttermilk tortilla inspired by Popeyes’ famous biscuits.

What Flavors Do the Popeyes Chicken Wraps Come In?

The Chicken Wraps are available in three varieties:

Classic

Spicy

Blackened Ranch (new)

How Much Do Popeyes Chicken Wraps Cost?

Each Popeyes Chicken Wrap is priced at $3.99. A Chicken Wraps Bundle — two wraps plus a premium lemonade or tea — is available for $9.99 at participating U.S. restaurants through December 31, 2026. The bundle is valid in-store, on the Popeyes App, or at Popeyes.com. Delivery terms and fees apply; prices may be higher on delivery. See Popeyes delivery terms for details.

What Are the New Popeyes Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches?

Popeyes is also rolling out two new Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches alongside the wrap launch:

Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich ($5.49) — A Louisiana herb-and-spice marinated chicken breast filet topped with tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce and barrel-cured pickles, served on a buttery toasted brioche bun.

Honey BBQ Bacon + Cheese Sandwich ($6.99) — The same marinated chicken filet with Honey BBQ sauce, barrel-cured pickles, bacon, and Havarti cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Where and When Can You Get Popeyes Chicken Wraps?

The Chicken Wraps and Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches are available at participating Popeyes restaurants nationwide starting May 4, 2026. Orders can be placed in-store, through the Popeyes App, or at Popeyes.com.

Source: Popeyes

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