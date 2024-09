Pollo Campero Dips Into New Sauces with Three Bold Flavors

(Sept. 24, 2024) –Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast casual restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu, enters the next front in the chicken sandwich wars – the battle of the sauces – for the brand’s first-ever sauce launch in its 50+ year history.

The sauce lineup includes:

Campero Sweet & Tangy: a smooth sauce with a syrup-like consistency that balances sweet and sour with a tangy zing

Campero Spicy & Smoky: a spicier take on classic Campero sauce, featuring a blend of BBQ sauce with smoked chipotle pepper, garlic and cayenne pepper for medium-low heat with a hint of sweetness

Campero Creamy Jalapeno: a creamy, spicy sauce with buttermilk, savory garlic, onion and dill, finishing with a medium kick of jalapeno heat

The three new bold sauce flavors, available through Nov. 15 at all U.S. locations, join the beloved Campero Sauce, of which the brand serves over 42,000 gallons per year, on the menu. The new sauces offer guests the ability to mix and match with favorite menu items for unique food and flavor combinations.

The new sauces, available at no additional charge to guests, pair perfectly with Pollo Campero’s signature menu items including Campero Fried and Grilled Chicken,

the Campero Chicken Sandwich, Campero Nuggets, Yuca Fries and Empanadas. Additional sauce options at Pollo Campero include Buffalo, Ranch and BBQ sauce.

Pollo Campero encourages guests to try all three new sauces and share their favorite combinations on social media using the hashtag #CamperoGetsSaucy.

To order or find a location, visit https://us.campero.com

