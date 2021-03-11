Police Searching for Man Who Pulled Gun on Drive-thru Worker

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are still in search of the man who allegedly threatened a Hardee’s employee with a gun in the drive-thru back in November 2020.

The unidentified man pulled up at a Hardee’s drive-thru window and requested to speak to a manager about a $10.00 refund. The man became hostile and pointed a handgun at a fast-food worker with his finger on the trigger.

The upset customer was driving a black Chevy Equinox SUV and left the restaurant, located at 1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd., before police officers arrived. He has a beard and wears a nose-ring.

The man could face aggravated assault charges once he’s identified and located.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity can email [email protected]