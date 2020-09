Detectives need help identifying and locating the man who stole three Amazon packages from the porch of a home on Atlas Street in Murfreesboro on September 28, 2020.

The man is recorded on a Ring doorbell camera parking in the driveway, walking up to the home and stealing the packages. He was driving a black SUV.

Please contact Detective James Wilkerson at 629-201-5612 if you know this person or where he can be located.