Police Searching for Missing Child Taken By Non-Custodial Father

The Mt Juliet Police Department is actively searching for a missing 3-year-old child taken by his non-custodial father following an argument with the child’s mother.

On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to Academy Sports, located at 549 Pleasant Grove Road, after receiving a call regarding an altercation between a mother and the child’s non-custodial father. During the incident, the mother attempted to retrieve her child from a vehicle, but the non-custodial father fled the scene with the child. Metro-Nashville Police later attempted to check on the child’s welfare, but the suspect fled from them and was not apprehended.

Earlier Saturday, the suspect reportedly stole a handgun from a family member in Nashville.

The suspect is identified as 21-year-old Landon Andrew Jones of Lebanon. He is described as a White Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair, standing 5’9” tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light camo-colored t-shirt and khaki shorts. Jones is believed to be driving a dark orange or maroon 2020 Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, black wheels, and Tennessee license plate 708BNXS.

1 of 3

The missing child, Kyren, is a 3-year-old White male with blue eyes and dark blonde hair. He stands approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, and no shoes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to activate a Missing Child Alert.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyren or Landon Jones is urged to contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Tips can also be shared anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or by visiting http://www.mjpd.org.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email