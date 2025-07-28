Police Raid Illegal Gambling Operation in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro police arrested two people on Thursday, July 24 after a two-month investigation led to the discovery of an illegal gambling operation on West Burton Street.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division’s Special Investigation Section (SIS) executed a search warrant at the unnamed business and arrested Diego Gonzalez, 37, and Daniela Vargas, 24. Both face felony charges of aggravated gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices.

Officers interviewed one customer and several employees at the scene before releasing them.

Police received complaints from residents who reported suspicious activity at the location where the windows and doors were blacked out. Police said the setup resembled a full-scale casino.

“It had the appearance of a real operating casino,” said SIS Lt. Mike Taylor. “However, games of chance are considered illegal in the state of Tennessee.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate other potential illegal gambling operations in the city.

