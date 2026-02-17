Police Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicles Ends In Juvenile Arrests In Rutherford County

Metro Nashville Police Department alerted surrounding agencies to two stolen vehicles traveling into Rutherford County. Smyrna Police Department and La Vergne Police Department responded immediately as the vehicles moved between La Vergne and Smyrna.

After officers entered the area, the vehicles split up, one continued toward Smyrna, while the other returned toward La Vergne on Murfreesboro Road. Following a brief pursuit, the vehicle became disabled due to the manner in which it was being operated and came to a stop near Joe’s Gas Station at Murfreesboro Road and Fergus Road.

With the assistance of La Vergne PD’s K9 unit, one individual was apprehended at the vehicle, while the second suspect who fled on foot was quickly taken into custody by officers near the railroad tracks by Jefferson Pike. Both occupants were eventually detained, and it was later determined that the offenders were juveniles. Smyrna Police also apprehended the individuals involved in the second stolen vehicle.

Click for More News

The driver was charged with Felony Evading, Felony Theft, Reckless Endangerment, and Misdemeanor Evading.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email