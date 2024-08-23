Police Locate Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Through LPR

(August 23, 2024) License Plate Reader (LPR) technology played a crucial role in identifying the vehicle believed to have hit and killed 49-year-old Caterina Hill on N. Thompson Lane on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Murfreesboro Police Department Crime Data Analysts, Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators and Criminal Investigation Division detectives reviewed LPR camera footage all day on Monday and located the vehicle and driver that may have hit the woman.

The case will be reviewed by the Rutherford County District Attorney General’s Office. Charges could be pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

