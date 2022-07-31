Police Investigating Saturday Morning Fatal Crash on Memorial Blvd.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) is investigating a t-boned crash that left one driver dead on Saturday, July 30.

The fatal crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. at Clark Blvd. around 2:30 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the F.A.C.T. investigated the wreck.

The preliminary investigation shows a male driver of a 2017 Toyota Tundra was traveling north on Memorial and collided into the driver’s side of a 2007 Saturn S that was attempting to make a left turn out of the parking lot of the Mapco Mart. The Tundra then rolled over.

The female driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Charges are pending, according to F.A.C.T. investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.