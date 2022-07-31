Sunday, July 31, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCrimeMurfreesboro Police DepartmentPolice Investigating Saturday Morning Fatal Crash on Memorial Blvd.
FeaturedCrimeMurfreesboro Police DepartmentNews

Police Investigating Saturday Morning Fatal Crash on Memorial Blvd.

Press Release
By Press Release
0
30
Police Investigating Saturday Morning Fatal Crash on Memorial Blvd.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) is investigating a t-boned crash that left one driver dead on Saturday, July 30.

The fatal crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. at Clark Blvd. around 2:30 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the F.A.C.T. investigated the wreck.

The preliminary investigation shows a male driver of a 2017 Toyota Tundra was traveling north on Memorial and collided into the driver’s side of a 2007 Saturn S that was attempting to make a left turn out of the parking lot of the Mapco Mart. The Tundra then rolled over.

The female driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Charges are pending, according to F.A.C.T. investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

Previous article2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced
Next articleFor King & Country Announces Christmas Tour Stopping in Nashville
Press Release
Press Releasehttps://rutherfordsource.com
This is a press release submitted to Rutherford Source. Rutherford Source is your personal portal to all things Rutherford County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.