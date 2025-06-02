Police Investigating Memorial Day Shooting in La Vergne

June 2, 2025 – La Vergne police are investigating after shots were fired at Veterans Memorial Park on the evening of May 26.

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area.

Thanks to quick and detailed reports from witnesses, officers were able to respond rapidly and begin gathering evidence. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are actively following leads and working to identify those involved. While the investigation is ongoing, police say additional details will be shared when possible.

Officials thanked community members for their cooperation and urged anyone with further information to come forward.

