Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred over the weekend.

The crash happened at 11:12 p.m. Saturday, May 9, near the intersection of New Salem Highway and Veterans Parkway.

Preliminary findings show that Joshua Dodson, 44, of Eagleville, was stuck by a car driven by a 21-year-old woman.

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Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services transported Dodson to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The driver did not suffer injuries.

The FACT continues to investigate the crash.

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