Police Close Broad Street in Murfreesboro Following Crash

June 6, 2025 – A crash that brought down power lines and a utility pole forced road closures along NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of NW Broad Street and Medical Center Parkway, leading to a shutdown of the area earlier today. Power lines were reported across the road, and a pole fell across NW Broad, prompting emergency crews to block traffic at the Bridge over Broad.

As of the latest update, inbound and outbound Broad Street will remain closed for several more hours as Murfreesboro Electric (MTEC) crews work to restore power and clear debris.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Memorial Boulevard and Old Fort Parkway from NW Broad. One lane is open on Medical Center Parkway from West College Street toward Memorial Boulevard. The two outbound lanes from Memorial toward West College are also open, but traffic is being directed manually by officers as the traffic signals remain offline.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and find alternate routes if possible.

