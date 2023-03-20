Police Chase on I-840 Ends in Crash Involving Semi-Truck

A police chase that began in Williamson County ended on Interstate 840 East at the Rutherford County and Wilson County line on March 19, 2023, WSMV reports.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the incident began just before 5 p.m. when troopers noticed that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department was requesting assistance in a police chase.

Williamson County deputies said the driver had some arrest warrants and refused to stop.

The chase ended around 10 minutes later at the Wilson County and Rutherford County line at Mile Marker 58 when Rutherford County deputies spiked the vehicle’s tires.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 I-840 East is closed at the Rutherford / Wilson Co line. For a police investigation. pic.twitter.com/6XxOje4XkD — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) March 19, 2023

Officials closed Interstate 840 near Sulphur Springs Road toward Lebanon, due to a medical emergency. Over an hour later, WSMV reports that a semi-truck crashed into two vehicles an struck a rail after failing to stop for the vehicles on the closed roadway.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a self-inflicted wound, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.