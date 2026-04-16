Police Arrest Suspect, Recover Cash And Getaway Vehicle In Armored Truck Robbery

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives arrested one suspect, recovered the getaway vehicle, and recovered part of the stolen money in connection with an armored truck robbery that led officers on a pursuit April 8.

Detectives arrested Drew Edward Sisco, 37, of Nashville, and charged him with armed robbery and felony evading arrest. Metro Nashville Police Department officers assisted Murfreesboro detectives during the arrest on April 9 in Nashville. Police are still searching for a second person involved in the robbery.

The preliminary investigation shows Sisco and another individual approached a Loomis armored truck outside the Ascend Federal Credit Union on West Clark Boulevard and assaulted one employee before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

MPD officers spotted the suspected getaway vehicle, a black 2018 Nissan Armada, near Old Fort Park. The driver sped away, leading officers on a pursuit along Interstate 24 and Interstate 840 before exiting onto Northwest Broad Street toward Smyrna. Officers lost sight of the SUV after it turned onto George Franklin Road. Investigators later learned the suspect changed the vehicle’s license plate.

Crime data analysts with the Real Time Crime Center used license plate readers and public safety cameras to track the SUV around the time of the robbery. Patrol officers and detectives worked collaboratively to locate the vehicle and identify the suspect.

Police ask anyone who can assist in identifying the second robber to contact Detective William Pullias at 629-201-5640.

Sisco remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. A hearing is set Thursday, April 16 in General Sessions Court.

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